  1. Politics
May 25, 2026, 11:33 PM

FM congrates Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation anniv.

FM congrates Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation anniv.

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated Lebanese officials on the anniversary of the "Resistance and Liberation" celebration.

In separate messages addressed to the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri and the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the Lebanese government, nation, and resistance on the anniversary of the "Resistance and Liberation" holiday.

In these messages, Araghchi not only congratulated the Lebanese people on this historic victory in expelling the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon in 2000, and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued and resolute support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Lebanese people and the legitimate resistance of the Lebanese people against the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime.

MNA

News ID 244799

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