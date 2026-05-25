FM congrates Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation anniv.

In separate messages addressed to the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri and the Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the Lebanese government, nation, and resistance on the anniversary of the "Resistance and Liberation" holiday.

In these messages, Araghchi not only congratulated the Lebanese people on this historic victory in expelling the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon in 2000, and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued and resolute support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Lebanese people and the legitimate resistance of the Lebanese people against the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime.

MNA