Zionist regime continues to breach Lebanon ceasefire

According to Lebbanese ElNashra, Lebanese sources reported the continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks on southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Haris in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

A motorcycle was also targeted in an airstrike in Jwaya, and the town of Farun was also targeted by an Israeli drone.

The town of Al-Namiriya was also bombed by Israeli warplanes.

The town of Safad al-Battikh was also targeted by a drone attack by the Zionist regime.

Lebanese sources reported the destruction of the Zionist regime in the towns of Jabshit and Arab Salim in southern Lebanon.

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