Zionist regime continues to breach Lebanon ceasefire

According to Lebbanese ElNashra, Lebanese sources reported the continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks on southern Lebanon.
An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Haris in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.
A motorcycle was also targeted in an airstrike in Jwaya, and the town of Farun was also targeted by an Israeli drone.
The town of Al-Namiriya was also bombed by Israeli warplanes.
The town of Safad al-Battikh was also targeted by a drone attack by the Zionist regime.
Lebanese sources reported the destruction of the Zionist regime in the towns of Jabshit and Arab Salim in southern Lebanon.
MNA/6818818
TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Local Lebanese media reported continued ceasefire violations by Zionist regime through carrying out airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Sunday.
According to Lebbanese ElNashra, Lebanese sources reported the continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks on southern Lebanon.
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