  1. Politics
May 26, 2026, 2:26 PM

Iran’s Bagheri arrives in Moscow for Intl. Security Forum

Iran’s Bagheri arrives in Moscow for Intl. Security Forum

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri arrived in Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to take part in 14th International Security Forum.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Bagheri was received by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the scheduled program, Bagheri will meet and hold talks with a number of Russian political and security officials.

In addition, the deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will meet with participating officials and representatives from other countries.

The Moscow International Security Forum is Russia's most important and prestigious annual event in the field of regional and global security, which is held with the participation of officials and representatives from various countries and international organizations.

The 14th International Security Forum opened in Moscow on Tuesday, with representatives from 120 countries attending the four-day event.

MNA/6841774

News ID 244813

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News