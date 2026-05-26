Iran’s Bagheri arrives in Moscow for Intl. Security Forum

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Bagheri was received by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the scheduled program, Bagheri will meet and hold talks with a number of Russian political and security officials.

In addition, the deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will meet with participating officials and representatives from other countries.

The Moscow International Security Forum is Russia's most important and prestigious annual event in the field of regional and global security, which is held with the participation of officials and representatives from various countries and international organizations.

The 14th International Security Forum opened in Moscow on Tuesday, with representatives from 120 countries attending the four-day event.

MNA/6841774