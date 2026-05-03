Araghchi lashes out at Europe's stance on Iran nuclear issue

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani late on Saturday.

During the phone call, the two diplomats exchanged their views on regional developments and the security, legal and economic consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

Iran’s foreign minister briefed his Italian counterpart on the latest developments related to the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the imposed war, stressing the importance of European countries playing a responsible role in this process.

Expressing regret over the unconstructive and irresponsible approach of a number of European countries in repeating incorrect clichés about Iran’s nuclear issue, Araqchi stressed that Iran’s nuclear program is absolutely peaceful.

He added that those European countries should, instead of insisting on this approach, explicitly condemn the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and hold them accountable for their blatant violations of international humanitarian law.

MNA