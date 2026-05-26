  1. Politics
May 26, 2026, 1:51 PM

Araghchi condoles China over fatal China mine explosion

Araghchi condoles China over fatal China mine explosion

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has expressed deep condolences to China over a deadly coal mine blast in northern Shanxi province.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iran's top diplomat wrote, "I convey the deep sympathy of the Iranian government and nation to the families of the victims, the Chinese people, and their government."

He wished patience for the bereaved and a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

According to official data from Chinese state media agency Xinhua and local emergency authorities, the gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county.

The blast took place while 247 workers were underground. Chinese agencies have confirmed that the death toll stands at 82 people, with 128 others injured and hospitalized, making it one of the country's deadliest mining disasters in recent years.

News ID 244810

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