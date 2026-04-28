As mentioned in above, “The Lying Shepherd" is a story about a shepherd who occasionally shouted for fun, "The wolf is coming! The wolf is coming!” By chance, one day a wolf attacked the flock. The shepherd shouted and asked for help. The people thought he was lying again. The lying shepherd was left alone and the wolf tore his sheep apart.

American politicians are usually known for lying, and they have a long way to go in telling lies, believing that "the bigger the lie, the more believable it is." America's big lie about the explosion of the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, which led to the military attack on Afghanistan and Iraq, has not yet been forgotten. In addition to French author Tremeyson, who revealed the CIA's involvement in the September 11 incident in his book "The Big Lie," professors and experts from the "Intellectuals of Truth" group and a large group of various aircraft, structure, and explosives experts also exposed the big lie of September 11 by publishing images in the documentary film "Unprecedented Change."

But among American presidents, Trump's lies, even if they are purposefully stated, have increased to such an extent that the world no longer takes his words into account, and the market for humorists is hot with his childish lies. Today, for Trump, lying has become an identity, just as doubting the universe became an identity for the French philosopher Rene Descartes. Descartes said, "I doubt, therefore I am," to establish his existence. Trump must also prove his existence with the sentence, "I lie, therefore I am."

During his first term as president, he made hundreds of false claims and lies, to the point that the Washington Post fact-checking team reported the number of these lies as 30,573, meaning that he had told an average of about 21 lies per day during his presidency. Western psychoanalysts believe that Trump's unprecedented practice of lying has become a defining part of his political and business identity.

Trump's big lie was in April 2022 in North Carolina, when he said, "I think I'm the most honest person that God has ever created," to which the audience responded with prolonged laughter. Trump's bad habit of lying continued during his new presidency, and in this regard, CNN published a report on his 25 biggest lies of 2025, writing: "It was very difficult to choose just 25 lies."

Donald Trump's lies were purposefully pursued and reached their peak in 2026, after the military invasion of Iran. He said that a second round of negotiations with Iran was underway and for this purpose, Vice President J.D. Vance had gone to Islamabad. He claimed that the Strait of Hormuz had been opened forever. He said, "Iran has agreed not to enrich and to hand over enriched uranium to the United States and even to give oil to the United States. Trump purposefully sought to instill discord in the negotiating group by abusing Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi's tweet, which did not achieve his goal with the explanations of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei."

Trump increased his previous lie about ending 7 wars to 8, and to create a rift between the people and the authorities and to influence the anti-American-Israeli rallies, he said, "He also ended the war with Iran by receiving enriched uranium and achieved his goals in the negotiations."

These lies created a wave of concern among the Iranian people in the early hours, but were exposed when Iranian officials informed him. The speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) called all seven of Trump's claims lies, and the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that the enriched uranium would not be transferred anywhere, including the United States. Some Western sources also did not believe Trump's lies, and for example, the Kepler company, which monitors ship movements, announced that ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is still controlled by Iran.

MNA