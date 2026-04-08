Trump's hands went up

On the eve of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the implementation of the prophetic instructions of that martyr, which was a message of resistance against the enemy and a powerful jihad against the United States and the Zionist regime, bore fruit, and the hand of Donald Trump, the arrogant and narcissistic American president, went up in a sign of surrender. According to the statement of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the criminal America "is fundamentally committed to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, termination of all resolutions of the Security Council and the Board of Governors, payment of damages to Iran, withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and cessation of the war on all fronts, including against the Islamic resistance, which became the hero of Lebanon."

This development showed that the heroic battle of the armed forces and the united and patient resistance of the people of Iran, and the invincibility in the Ramadan War, can be a turning point in redefining regional equations. In this confrontation, the demonstration of Iran's defensive power in the field, unquestioned dominance over the Strait of Hormuz, and depriving the enemy of this waterway, the widespread destruction of America's economic interests and infrastructure in the region, the collapse of the Zionist regime's military hegemony and the dcline of the regime's military, economic and industrial structures from the ports of Eilat and Ashkelon to the industrial centers of Haifa and Tel Aviv, the fierce and widespread blows of the Resistance Axis against the Israel regime and the public's hatred of the crimes of Trump and Netanyahu, along with unprecedented national unity and cohesion in Iran, not only tipped the balance of power in favor of Tehran, but also removed the military option from the table of the United States. This war, which was accompanied by the enemy's failure to surrender the Iranian people and the admission of the world's officials and experts, solidified Iran's position as an uncontrollable power and made the United States and the Zionist regime understand that any aggression against Iran will be met with a decisive and regrettable response.

Although the Ramadan War began with the martyrdom of the Leader, military commanders, and a group of civilians, and the tears and sighs of the Iranian people, Iran's military achievements and superiority in offensive and defensive operations revived the hopes of the Iranians and brave nation and members of the Resistance Axis. In the offensive sector, the hands of the warriors were absolutely open to bypass the so-called Iron Dome and launch widespread missile and drone attacks on all parts of Israel and American interests in the countries of the region, and as time went by, the level of success increased. These military successes were repeatedly acknowledged by the Zionist regime's officials and international observers, and were confirmed by the display of ruins in various places in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Eilat. In the defensive dimension, the new systems and unique technologies of the powerful IRGC and the army severely reduced the enemy's air attack capabilities, which included the shooting down of at least 7 enemy aircraft, more than 160 drones, and a large number of helicopters and micro-aircraft. Iran's attack on all US military bases in the Persian Gulf countries, while demonstrating the country's power and authority, led the Arab community to conclude that the US bases were built to defend the interests of the Zionist regime and not to ensure security in the Persian Gulf in this region.

Much can be said about the military and defense achievements of the Ramadan War, but there is no doubt that Iran's dominance of the Strait of Hormuz and its intelligent management of this waterway and its impact on oil prices changed the regional equations in Iran's favor, and from now on, we should expect the creation of a new gradual order in the region. An order in which the US and the Zionist regime will no longer have the power to influence the equations, and Iran, as a powerful system, will become the most effective country in the region and the main provider of security in the Persian Gulf. This change in equations was the result of Iran's decisive response and the enemy's failure to achieve its goals.

One of the most prominent achievements of Ramadan was the formation of unprecedented national unity and cohesion among the people, especially through their continuous presence in the country's squares and mosques. This national unity and cohesion, which was created among all segments of the nation with different political tastes, was unprecedented and nullified the enemy's perception of the Iranian people's solidarity with them. This level of solidarity and integration was even greater and stronger than during Saddam Hussein's imposed war against Iran, and the people defended the armed forces in unity, along with pledging allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Of course, at all times, especially in the next two weeks and the ceasefire period, this unparalleled unity must be preserved and the message of Iran's authority and sacred unity must continue to be sent to the enemies. We must know that the Zionist regime and its criminal Prime Minister Netanyahu, who sacrificed even the interests of this regime and America for their own survival, and Trump himself, are still considered a potential threat. Even if the puppet structure ruling Israel, fearing defeat, is not inclined to invade Iran again, the will of Netanyahu is a matter of life and death. He seeks mischief and adventure and will do anything to survive. In fact, as long as Netanyahu is in office as the prime minister of the fake occupying regime, one must be vigilant, although with his miscalculation, he not only made the Zionist regime hated by the world but also brought the decline of this regime closer. At this point, maintaining national cohesion and continuing Iranian defense readiness will not only neutralize possible future threats but also double the bargaining power to fulfill the ten conditions for achieving a lasting ceasefire.

MNA