Iran’s interaction with Russia ‘at highest level’: Araghchi

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux.”

“Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia’s support for diplomacy,” he added.

Araghchi pointed out that Iran-Russia’s cooperation kept expanding at the time the region was undergoing major and decisive developments, a reference to the situation caused by the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Appreciating Russia's solidarity with Iran and its support for the path of diplomacy, he underlined that the recent developments had clearly demonstrated the depth and strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat, at the head of a delegation, landed in Russia on Monday following trips to Pakistan and Oman to discuss regional issues, including peace efforts in the US-Israeli-imposed war.

Araghchi met with top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, in Saint Petersburg, with bilateral relations and the current regional developments being the focus of discussion.

MNA/6813430