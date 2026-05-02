Iran, Russia FMs hold phone call on US-Israel aggression

During the phone call, two top diplomats exchanged their views about the latest positions and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the end of the war of aggression imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the country.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the country on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians.

MNA