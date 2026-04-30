Iranian, Polish FMs discuss latest regional developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, latest developments in the region and also the US-Israeli war of aggression against the country.

Araghchi called on all countries to adopt a clear and decisive stance in condemning the US acts of maritime piracy and threat to the international navigation.

The Iranian foreign minister briefed his Polish counterpart on the security developments in the West Asia region and consequences of the aggressive actions of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran.

He described the insecurity imposed on the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz as a direct result of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, stressing the necessity of all countries taking a clear and decisive stance in condemning the US acts of maritime piracy and the threat to international navigation.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the recent war imposed by the US and Israel against the country, underscoring his country’s principled stance in resorting to diplomacy to put an end to the war and establish peace.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relations and the latest trends of developments in the region, as well as certain consular issues.

MNA/ 6815365