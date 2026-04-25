Hamas, Resistance groups decry Israeli attack on Gaza

Hamas, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the aerial raids, which included the targeting of a family home in northern Gaza as well as a police vehicle in Khan Younis and claimed more than ten lives, reflect an unprecedented bloody and fascist approach, which the occupying Tel Aviv regime continues to perpetrate before the whole world, with no regard for its humanitarian fallout.

“The escalation by the administration of war criminal [Benjamin] Netanyahu in bombings and killings across Gaza represents a clear failure of the role of mediators, guarantor states and the international community to curb the brutal Israeli killing machine, and an unjustifiable inaction in fulfilling their responsibilities towards halting the ongoing crimes against the Palestinian nation,” the Gaza-based group noted.

Hamas demanded that the international community and all concerned states and parties take immediate action to protect Palestinians from daily series of killings at the hands of the occupation army, and to pressure the Israeli regime to implement its commitments under the ceasefire agreement and respect the rules of international humanitarian law, according to Press TV.

Other Palestinian resistance factions also slammed the lethal Israeli attacks in a joint statement, saying they are in continuation of the genocidal war against Palestinians, which is supported by the United States and its Western allies.

They highlighted that targeting security checkpoints and police patrols in Khan Younis and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood constitutes a full-fledged war crime, and explicitly shows a pre-planned approach to step up violence.

The statement noted that the upsurge of Israeli attacks is meant to weaken attempts to solidify the ceasefire, and the international community’s silence and inaction of mediators are indicative of constant failures to resolve the existing crisis.

They urged the mediators and the whole world to take immediate and serious action to stop the daily strikes and incessant acts of aggression against Palestinians.

Israel has committed over 2,400 violations of the “ceasefire agreement” with Hamas in October, Gaza’s Government Media Office said. These included targeted strikes, arrests, blockades, and forced starvation of Gaza’s residents.

More than 20,000 children were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in two years of its genocidal war, according to a Save the Children report in September. The charity said that, on average, at least one child was killed every hour, over 1,000 of them under one year old, with thousands more suffering injuries, trauma, or separation from parents.

Since the US-brokered “ceasefire” took effect in October, at least 786 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s health ministry. At least 32 of those deaths were in this month alone.

MNA