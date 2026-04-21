“We will defend thousands of years old Iran civilization”

In a video message on Tuesday night, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, the commander of IRGC Aerospace thanked the Iranian nation for their pro-Islamic Establishment and armed forces rallies during nights since the US Israeli aggression on the country began on Feb. 28.

“More than 50 days have passed since the Third Imposed War began, and you, who have been ready to dedicate your lives to Iran, and have been present in the streets and squares of the cities, supporting the servicemen,” General Mousavi said.

He further noted that the Iranian armed forces, in his words the children of the great Iranian nation, disgraced the Arrogant Powers by standing firm at the missile launchers during the war.

General Mousavi also said that even during the period of military silence (ceasefire), the Iranian servicemen have been and are ready to defend the thousands-year-old civilization of Iran and the dignity and pride of your beloved nation, with keeping their eyes wide open and their hands on the trigger.

He warned the southern neighbors they will have you say goodbye to oil production if they allow enemy to use their soil to attack Iran again.

MNA