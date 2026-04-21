  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2026, 9:48 PM

No decision yet on new talks in Pakistan: Iran FM spox

No decision yet on new talks in Pakistan: Iran FM spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Iran has not made a final decision on whether to participate in the next round of Pakistan-mediated talks with the United States, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

“Going to Islamabad must ensure our interests. No final decision has been made yet to go to Islamabad,” Baghaei said in a televised interview released on Tuesday night.

The Iranian spokesman cited contradictory and undiplomatic actions by the other side. “The reason for the lack of decision is that we have witnessed contradictory and undiplomatic actions by the other side. From the very beginning, we have seen ceasefire violations by the enemy, an example of which is the naval blockade,” he said. 

Iranian officials have said the blockade is unlawful and a breach of ceasefire. The have also said Iran will not agree to go to the talks under threats, declaring that tge country will have new surprises for the enemy if the fighting resumes.
MNA/6807531

News ID 243863

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