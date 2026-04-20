Iran delays response to US attack on ship for family safety

In a statement released on Monday, Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters stated, “After the blatant aggression of American terrorist commandos against an Iranian commercial ship in the waters of the Sea of Oman, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were ready to decisively confront the American aggressor forces. However, due to the presence of some family members of the ship's crew, limitations existed to preserve their lives and security, which were at risk every moment.”

Considering the current situation, after ensuring the safety of the families and crew of the ship attacked by the US, the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran will take the necessary action against the US terrorist army.

MNA