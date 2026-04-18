Russia welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon: FM spokeswoman

"We welcome the truce agreement that has been reached between Israel and Lebanon. We hope that the ceasefire will be strictly observed, which will create conditions for a sustainable de-escalation in Lebanon,” she said in a statement.

"Russia unequivocally and unconditionally supports the parties' desire for peace, if it is truly sincere and serious. We hope that Tel Aviv and Beirut will be able to find a common ground and embark on the path of improving bilateral relations," Zakharova added, TASS reported.

On Friday, hours after the ceasefire was announced, the Civil Defense Organization in southern Lebanon announced that one Lebanese person was martyred as a result of an Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in Beit Yahoun, located in southern Lebanon.

These crimes occurred while Lebanese authorities announced that a ceasefire had been in place in the country.

This is not the first time that the Zionist regime has failed to fulfill its commitments and violated the ceasefire. In the past, the Israeli regime committed many crimes against the nations of the region, including the Lebanese nation, by violating the ceasefire.

MNA