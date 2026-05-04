Israeli sinister plots against Lebanon to never materialize

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks in a statement released on Monday.

He stated that the occupying Israeli regime is pressing ahead with its acts of aggression against Lebanon with the greenlight and under the aegis of Washington.

Sheikh Qassem noted that while Israel's primary objectives are to deprive Lebanese nationals of their legitimate rights, occupy their territories and create a bleak future for everyone, Hezbollah's main goal is to liberate the usurped lands.

"We are at a critical juncture in the history of the region, where the Zionist enemy is waging an onslaught against us through the support and patronage of the despotic US regime," the statement read.

The Hezbollah chief stressed that resilience is what shapes Lebanon's future, generations to come, as well as the regional future -- a future marked with dignity, glory and independence.

Sheikh Qassem noted that the Israeli enemy, no matter how arrogant and aggressive it might become, cannot materialize its plots as Hezbollah is powerfully confronting them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem highlighted that there is no ceasefire in Lebanon; but rather ongoing US-Israeli aggression, according to Press TV.

"Lebanon is the country subjected to open aggression. It demands an ironclad guarantee for its security and sovereignty. Israel has observed none of its commitments under the ceasefire, and has violated the truce more than 20,000 times," he pointed out.

The Hezbollah leader underscored that Lebanon will definitely prevail over the Tel Aviv regime through reliance on Hezbollah's capabilities and national unity.

Sheikh Qassem also criticized the Beirut government for engagement in US-brokered direct negotiations with Israel, stating that diplomacy works out once it helps cessation of aggression and implementation of agreements reached.

"Direct talks amount to freely granting concessions to the enemy," the Hezbollah leader said.

He stated that the international community needs to realize the fact that solution to the existing Israeli-Lebanese conflict is not surrender.

The Hezbollah chief referred to continued resistance, domestic understanding, gaining the most out of international developments and exertion of pressure on Israel as the four determining factors to surpass the current dilemma.

Sheikh Qassem urged the Lebanese government to strive for maintaining national unity, and resolutely seek resolution of economic and social challenges.

He finally paid homage to young Hezbollah resistance fighters, emphasizing that their sacrifices will create a dignified future for Lebanon and its nation.

On March 2, Hezbollah launched military operations against the Israeli regime in response to its aggression against Iran, its repeated violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and its continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the country’s south.

Following the Iran-US ceasefire on 8 April, Tel Aviv was compelled to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon as well, after Tehran demanded an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil as one of its primary conditions in indirect negotiations with Washington.

MNA