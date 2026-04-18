Cuba reaffirms strong support for Palestine, Lebanon

In a statement to Al Mayadeen TV, Díaz-Canel emphasized that Cuba remains committed to standing by the Palestinian and Lebanese people amid the challenges they face.

He said Cuba “strongly condemned the aggression and genocide against both countries,” underscoring Havana’s continued alignment with their political and humanitarian causes.

The president stressed that Cuba’s stance is rooted in solidarity with people facing hardship and war.

In his statement, the Cuban president praised the resilience of Palestinians and Lebanese, describing their steadfastness as a model for other nations, stressing that people who resist and refuse to submit “represent a model” to be emulated globally,” adding that the determination shown by both Palestinians and Lebanese serves as a source of inspiration.

The Cuban president emphasized that such examples demonstrate the ability of people to defend their dignity and rights, even under difficult circumstances.

MNA