Vatican declines Trump’s so-called ‘Gaza Board of Peace’

Parolin added that efforts to address crisis situations should remain under UN leadership rather than new political structures.

The Holy See “will not participate in the Board of Peace because of its particular nature, which is evidently not that of other States”, Parolin said.

“One concern is that at the international level, it should above all be the UN that manages these crisis situations. This is one of the points on which we have insisted.”

Meanwhile, regarding the invitation, Pope Leo, described as the first US pope and a critic of some Trump policies, was invited to join the board in January, according to Independent.

Turning to the initiative itself, the controversial body will hold its first formal meeting tomorrow in Washington, DC as Palestinians in war-damaged Gaza await full implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire with the Israeli regime.

In earlier developments, Trump launched the board during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January, and at least 19 countries have since signed its founding charter.

Regarding its evolving mandate, the board, chaired by Trump, was initially intended to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction despite Washington providing at least $21.7 billion in military support to the Israeli regime since its genocidal war on Gaza began.

However, critics note a broader shift, as the body’s scope has expanded to multiple international conflicts, raising concerns it could function as a parallel structure to the United Nations.

On funding plans, Trump has said the first meeting would allocate $5 billion in humanitarian and reconstruction aid for Gaza.

