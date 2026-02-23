Islamic Iran has taken up arms only to defend itself

Speaking in a part of his article on the decline and corruption of Western civilization alongside the renewed rise of Islamic-Iranian civilization, International Affairs Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velayati termed the Epstein scandal as marking the end of the West’s civilization.

He stated that examining the case of American politicians and their Western allies in the Epstein case has led to a widespread disgrace for the West on the international stage.

A review of the past several centuries clearly shows that Western civilization, regardless of its hollow claims about human rights and morality, has consistently been founded on violence, exploitation, and warmongering, ranging from the division of the world among colonial powers with the mediation of the Pope, to the world wars that left millions dead; from the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina with covert European backing, to the killing of innocent Palestinian children and women in Gaza, Velayati underlined.

In comparing Eastern and Western civilizations, the Leader’s advisor pointed to Iran as an example of the Islamic–Iranian civilization, with its long-standing and age-old tradition of peace-seeking and promotion of justice, from the time of Cyrus the Great founder of the Achaemenid Empire, has so far taken up arms only in self-defense and has consistently advocated peaceful coexistence among nations.

