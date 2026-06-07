Iranian officials united on negotiation proposals: VP Aref

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref made during a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Saturday, stressing that all senior officials of the country are fully united on the negotiation strategy and dismissed any suggestion of differences over the text or proposals.

Tehran has pursued a clear and coordinated approach in negotiations, Aref underlined.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has had a specific strategy in the negotiations, and all officials have pursued it with complete coordination,” he said, adding that officials have “no differences regarding the text and proposals of the negotiations.”

He was referring to ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States to permanently end the US-Israeli war of aggression against the country, which began on February 28 with the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders.

The first vice president also highlighted Iran’s experience in managing two imposed wars, saying the country had gained valuable experiences in the crisis management.

He noted that during wartime, the removal of some bureaucratic procedures and the use of state authority accelerated imports, cargo unloading, and customs clearance, enabling customs authorities to perform successfully through new mechanisms.

Aref also called for expanding the capacity of all customs offices and ports across the country and urged the completion of the International North-South and East-West transport corridors.

He said Iran’s strategy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries has gained greater momentum since the Ramadan War, stressing the need to pay greater attention to regional opportunities and countries within Iran’s civilizational sphere in national planning.

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