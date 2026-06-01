Japan PM holds phone call with Pres. Pezeshkian on ending war

During the phone call, Takaichi stated that she expects the two countries to reach a deal as soon as possible by showing maximum flexibility.

The prime minister also demanded that safe navigation should be ensured in the Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting Iran’s responsible approach in international interactions, the president said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always viewed diplomacy as the most effective way to address existing issues. Unfortunately, some parties, including the United States, have violated their commitments, while the destabilizing actions of the Zionist regime have challenged the diplomatic process.”

Addressing recent regional developments, he expressed concern over the Israeli regime's repeated violations of a ceasefire in Lebanon, the ongoing displacement of Lebanese citizens, and the political and military support the United States provides to the Zionist regime.

The president urged the international community to take responsibility and work to halt this troubling trend.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of security and freedom of navigation in international waterways, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to facilitate maritime transit. The main problem stems from the restrictions and obstacles imposed by the United States on Iran’s shipping and trade.”

He noted that Tehran is committed to facilitating the passage of Japanese-affiliated ships. “We will strive to ensure that the transit of Japanese ships occurs smoothly and with greater ease.”

The president also stressed, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will take any necessary actions within its capacity to normalize maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz and maintain the stability and security of this strategic waterway.”

He expressed hope that, with a return to normal conditions, more opportunities would be created for utilizing Japan’s technical and engineering capabilities in reconstruction projects and the development of refineries, ports, and Iran’s damaged economic infrastructure.

Pezeshkian also sought the Japanese government’s help in facilitating the use of Iran’s financial resources and assets in Japan to obtain essential goods, medical equipment, and medications.

For her part, Takaichi emphasized her country’s support for diplomatic solutions and expressed hope for the expansion of relations between Tehran and Tokyo across various fields.

Referring to her consultations with the American officials, she stressed the necessity of continuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue to reduce tensions and resolve differences.

Takaichi also expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation in ensuring the security of maritime routes and appreciated the successful passage of Japanese ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA