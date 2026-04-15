1 dead, another hurt in North Philadelphia double shooting

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and North Howard Street at around 9:45 p.m., Capt. Timothy Stephan of the Philadelphia Police Department said at the scene, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

Officers in the area heard gunfire and went to the scene, where they found around 27 spent shell casings, some projectiles and blood trails, Stephan said.

Shortly after, a 25-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with seven gunshot wounds, Stephan said.

A 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head showed up to a local hospital as well, where he was pronounced dead, Stephan said.

The condition of the 25-year-old man is not yet known.

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No arrests or motives have yet been announced for the shooting.

MNA