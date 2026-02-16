One dead, one seriously injured in Canada shooting

Mounties have released few details, only saying officers were called to a home on Mellard Avenue at 8:40 a.m, CTV News reported.

“Upon arrival officers located two individuals inside the residence suffering from injuries,” a statement from the RCMP said. “One of the individuals was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

The Chilliwack RCMP said more information will be provided by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team “at a later time.”

People are being asked to avoid the area, and warned to expect a heavy police presence.

