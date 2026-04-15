4 dead after Turkey's second school shooting in 2 days

Three students and one ⁠teacher were left dead in the ​incident in the province of Kahramanmaras, Governor ​Mukerrem Unluer told reporters.

The student was in the eighth-grade at the school ​and concealed their father's guns in a ​backpack to carry out the attack, the governor added.

This is while that school ‌shootings ⁠are very rare in Turkey.

Television footage from the scene on Wednesday showed ambulances arriving at the school where police and crowds ​had gathered ​by the ⁠gate. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X that an ​investigation was launched into the attack, Reuters reported.

On ​Tuesday, ⁠a former student opened fire at a school in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, wounding at ⁠least ​16 people, including students ​and teachers, before killing himself.

MNA