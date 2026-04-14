US must either recognize Iran’s right or back to war: MP

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei wrote, “The end of the ceasefire should not lead to an extension of the ceasefire; but it has to result in either Iran's rights, including our control over the Strait of Hormuz, must be recognized, or they must return to war.”

Iran is serious to defend its inalienable right following the US and Israeli aggression waged against the country on February 28, Rezaei underlined.

MNA