  1. Sports
May 30, 2026, 8:26 PM

Ghalibaf congratulates women's vollleyball on CAVA title

Ghalibaf congratulates women's vollleyball on CAVA title

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalobaf has congratulated the winning of the 2026 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) by the Iranian women for the second year in a row.

Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed the title of the 2026 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) for a second successive year, yesterday, Friday.

In his congratulatory message on Saturday, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf described winning of the title as the a sing of the hgh capablities of the Iranian women in international compeitions.

The speaker expressed his gratitude to the coaches, maagers and the players for the achievement and wished more success to the team in the future competitons.

MNA

News ID 244911
Kamal Iranidoost

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