Ghalibaf congratulates women's vollleyball on CAVA title

Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed the title of the 2026 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) for a second successive year, yesterday, Friday.

In his congratulatory message on Saturday, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf described winning of the title as the a sing of the hgh capablities of the Iranian women in international compeitions.

The speaker expressed his gratitude to the coaches, maagers and the players for the achievement and wished more success to the team in the future competitons.

MNA