Pres. congratulates junior Greco-Roman wrestling team on win

In a message on Saturday, Pezeshkian extended his acknowledgment to the sports-loving Iranian nation, the families of the athletes, the coaches, and all those involved in the national youth Greco-Roman wrestling team.

He called the early and powerful championship of the team in the Asian competitions a brilliant manifestation of the talent, zeal, and ability of Iranian youth, who — he said — once again demonstrated their competence on the global stage.

The president noted that the sporting achievement is a reminder of the responsibility of all, especially the Ministry of Sports and Youth, to pay more attention to young talents and provide them with comprehensive support to shine, so that the national flag of the Islamic Republic keeps flying high in world arenas.

Following its dominant performance across the board, the Iranian team was on top point-wise and mathematically clinched the Asian Championship title before the conclusion of the competition.

MNA/IRN