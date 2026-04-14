Pezeshkian warns of global consequences of threats to Hormuz

The Iranian president made the comments in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday night where they discussed the latest regional developments, the negotiations in Islamabad, and the prospects for a ceasefire agreement.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran remains committed to international law and engages in dialogue strictly within recognized legal frameworks. He emphasized that diplomacy, grounded in national dignity and sovereignty, continues to be Iran’s preferred path for resolving disputes. He stated that Tehran has clearly outlined its requirements for a ceasefire and remains committed to them.

Referring to the Islamabad negotiations on April 11, Pezeshkian said the Iranian delegation acted with seriousness and goodwill in pursuit of a durable agreement. However, he argued that despite achieving several technical understandings, excessive demands and a lack of political will from senior US officials prevented the talks from reaching a final conclusion.

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of adherence to established international norms, noting that Europe could play a constructive role in encouraging the United States to respect these frameworks.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s strategic approach of strengthening regional peace, stability, and cooperation with neighboring countries, while warning that policies built on pressure or military threats only complicate issues further.

Pezeshkian also stressed that Iran’s conditions for a ceasefire have been publicly clarified and that Tehran has adhered to its commitments, a point he said Pakistani officials have also acknowledged.

On the nuclear issue, the Iranian president noted that Iran has previously reached defined agreements with European countries and remains ready to continue talks within those established parameters.

Macron, for his part, emphasized the need to include Lebanon in the initial ceasefire framework and outlined France’s views on Iran’s nuclear issue as well as legal concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA