Shahpari wins silver at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

Competing at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, Shahpari crossed the finish line in 10:26.34, securing second place in one of the continent’s premier youth athletics events. She pushed hard throughout the race and finished just behind Japan’s Rei Taya, who claimed gold with a time of 10:22.52. Uzbekistan’s Sadafbonu Nusratilloeva completed the podium with the bronze medal in 10:37.32, a report by Tehran Times said on Saturday.

The result marked an important achievement for Iran in a competition widely regarded as Asia’s top-level youth athletics championship. The event, organized by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA), brings together the continent’s best athletes under the age of 20 and serves as a major stepping stone toward the World U20 Athletics Championships.

First held in Jakarta in 1986, the championships have been staged every two years and continue to play a vital role in developing the next generation of track and field talent across Asia.

For Shahpari, the silver medal is a promising sign of progress and determination on the international stage. Her performance adds to Iran’s growing presence in youth athletics and highlights the country’s potential in endurance events.

With two more days of competition remaining in this year’s 22nd edition, Shahpari’s medal stands out as one of Iran’s notable moments at the championships.

MNA