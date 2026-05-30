  1. Politics
May 30, 2026, 1:51 PM

Iran FM Araghchi:

Solidarity, coop. among regional countries guarantees peace

Solidarity, coop. among regional countries guarantees peace

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi says that the solidarity and cooperation among the regional countries are of paramount importance in the current situation which can guarantee peace and security.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that peace-loving Muslim leaders are standing shoulder to shoulder at a very sensitive time to pave the way for peace.

Araghchi further reemphasized that solidarity and cooperation among the regional countries, at the current condition, is of paramount importance.

Peace-loving Muslim leaders stand shoulder to shoulder to pave the way for peace, he highlighted, noting that this comes at a very sensitive time and history will record it all. Eid Mubarak to all dear Muslims.

MNA/6842746

News ID 244898

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