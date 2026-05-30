Solidarity, coop. among regional countries guarantees peace

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that peace-loving Muslim leaders are standing shoulder to shoulder at a very sensitive time to pave the way for peace.

Araghchi further reemphasized that solidarity and cooperation among the regional countries, at the current condition, is of paramount importance.

Peace-loving Muslim leaders stand shoulder to shoulder to pave the way for peace, he highlighted, noting that this comes at a very sensitive time and history will record it all. Eid Mubarak to all dear Muslims.

MNA/6842746