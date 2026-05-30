Gaza death toll nears 73,000 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

According to the ministry, Israeli forces killed 172,919 Palestinians in this period.

The body of seven martyrs have been transferred to the hospital over the past 48 hours, the ministry said, adding that 25 wounded have also been transferred to hospitals in the said period.

The ministry noted that among the martyrs, six are new martyrs and one died due to the severity of previous injuries.

The Gaza Ministry of Health emphasized that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, and that relief teams have not been able to reach them due to the current conditions.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, 929 people have been killed, 2,811 have been injured, and the bodies of 781 martyrs have been pulled from the rubble.

MNA/6844782