Israel targets children’s playground in Gaza

Reports from locals show deaths and multiple injuries following the Saturday attack.

Video footage published on social media platforms shows destruction, damaged play equipment, and blood on the ground.

The attack comes a few hours after two Palestinians were killed and nine others injured in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

Medical authorities said a Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the al-Shawa Square area east of Gaza City.

A Palestinian woman was also seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire near the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire near the Wadi Gaza bridge in the central part of the coastal region.

Earlier, reports citing medical sources said seven Palestinians were injured, with wounds ranging from moderate to serious, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 injured in Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 72,800 Palestinians and injured over 172,800 others, according to Palestinian authorities.

MNA/PressTV