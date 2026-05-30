Iran-US deal closer than ever before: Turkey FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has declared that a deal between the United States and Iran is closer than at any previous point, while placing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz above the nuclear question as Ankara's top concern in the current crisis.

Speaking in an interview with Japan's Nikkei Asia newspaper, cited by Russia Today Arabic, Fidan said the international consequences of the Hormuz closure are enormous, affecting energy markets and food security in particular. He characterised the scale of the fallout as justification for Turkey's stated priority order.

Reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran is closer than at any other time, Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister made clear that for Ankara, getting ships moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz takes precedence over resolving the nuclear dimension of the broader Iran-US dispute. The framing reflects Turkey's direct exposure as an energy-importing country to disruptions in Persian Gulf oil flows, as well as its interest as a regional actor in restoring commercial shipping lanes that feed into its own trade networks.

Fidan also told Nikkei Asia that Turkey is interested in cooperating with Japan on the development and production of drones, signalling Ankara's continued push to expand its defence technology partnerships.

MNA