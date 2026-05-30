Iran federation wants clarity over visas before World Cup

Iran, who currently hold camp in Antalya, Turkey, defeated Gambia 3-1 on Friday in a friendly match.

Mehdi Mohammadnabi, first vice president of FFIRI, told Reuters, as cited by Tehran Times that Iran had written to FIFA seeking a firm answer after earlier applying for visas.

"We sent an email to FIFA today and asked them to announce the result as soon as possible, to say on what day the visas will be issued, because we now need both multiple-entry Mexican visas and multiple-entry U.S. visas," Mohammadnabi said.

"Based on the latest conversation we had, they replied that the administrative process will most likely be completed this week," he added.

Mohammadnabi said FIFA had proposed the Tijuana camp and Iran had accepted the arrangement.

"FIFA proposed this camp, and FIFA should tell you what has happened," he said. "In any case, we have accepted this camp, which is in the city of Tijuana in Mexico, and the team is ready to travel, which I think will take place in about a week."

"We are also surprised and hope this issue will be resolved as soon as possible," he added. "The focus of the national team and our players is only on their training."

MNA