US not yet realized force language against Iran to not work

Alexey Dedov, while condemning recent attacks on Iran and offering condolences to the families of the victims, stressed on Tuesday that the United States must reappraise its policies.

Highlighting a strategic accord between Tehran and Moscow, the Russian ambassador underscored Iran’s right to defend itself and pursue its peaceful nuclear program.

The US and Israel initiated a large-scale and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders as well as killing hundreds of civilians.

“I think the US has not yet understood that it is futile to use the language of force against Iran,” Dedov added.

The US claims that Iran must not secure nuclear weapons, yet Washington apparently refuses to pay heed to Tehran’s repeated statements that its nuclear program is purely peaceful, the Russian envoy emphasized.

Forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire went into effect but Washington-Tehran negotiations in Islamabad failed to reach a deal due to the American delegation’s excessive demands and shifting goalposts.

In retaliation for the imposed and illegal war on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched 100 waves of missile and drone operations against key US and Israeli targets.

The retaliatory attacks, carried out as part of Operation True Promise 4, forced hundreds of US troops out of the region and inflicted billions of dollars in damage to US assets in the Persian Gulf countries.

MNA