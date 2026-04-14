Iran’s sovereignty over Hormuz inviolable: senior MP

“The Strait of Hormuz is administered in accordance with international law and within the framework of the country's macro policies, in full coordination between the responsible institutions, including the armed forces and the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)”Nikzad said.

Referring to Iran's decisive role in ensuring the security of the waterway, he stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, with full control over maritime traffic, not only preserves regional security, but also it regulates the passage of ships in accordance with national interests and international regulations.”

Nikzad continued by criticizing some of US President Donald Trump's provoking stances, calling such approach politically irrational. “Experience tells us that any hasty or intimidating action against Iran's interests will not only not achieve the desired result, but will also have serious consequences for its perpetrators.”

The Deputy Speaker also pointed to the potential economic consequences of any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, noting, saying that “This passage is one of the world's main energy arteries, and any restrictions in it could cause serious shocks to global markets, especially in the energy sector and fuel prices.”

He further said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on its defense and strategic capabilities, will not allow any aggression or restriction in the Strait of Hormuz, and will provide the necessary and proportionate response in the event of any threat.”

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