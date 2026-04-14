Chinese tanker sails through Strait of Hormuz

Media reported on Tuesday that Beijing threw its full weight behind Tehran in response to the US president’s controversial stopping of vessels in the vital waterway.

"Since the warning to Trump, a sanctioned Chinese tanker brazenly sailed through the contested waterway in a direct challenge to American authority,” the UK Mirror website reported.

Chinese defense minister warned US over the strait of Hormuz.

Media reported Tuesday China had issued a strong warning to US over its decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. It also cautioned Washington not to interfere in its relations with Iran. China’s Defence Minister, Dong Jun, said Beijing would continue to honour its trade and energy agreements with Iran. He confirmed that Chinese ships would keep operating in the area.

The Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz are under Iranian armed forces’ full control as a result of the US-Zionist aggression. Iran has closed the strategic Hormuz Strait, vowing that a new regime has been schemed to charge the ships as it has sovereignty over the strategic waterway. Iran has banned the ships of the aggressors, including those of the US.

Many observers argue that the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will certainly fail as Iran’s naval power has largely remained intact, extending full control over the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman as well as the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA