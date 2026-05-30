20 ships have passed through Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy

The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Saturday that 20 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with that force and after coordination with the Iranian maritime authorities.

The number of authorized ships is greater, but to prevent traffic, a certain number must pass each day. With the actions of the IRGC Navy, the security of ships in the Strait of Hormuz has been guaranteed along the route determined by Iran.

The passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has accelerated, but this does not mean a return to pre-war conditions, and military vessels and vessels affiliated with warmongering countries do not have the right to pass, the statement added.

Any ship entering the area under Iranian control without permission will be prevented.

MNA