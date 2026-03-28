Iran FM, Lebanese parl. speaker discuss US-Israeli aggression

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, latest developments in the region, the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, dire consequences of the military aggression of the US and Israel, and also aggressions of the occupying regime of Israel against Lebanon.

Presenting a comprehensive report on the latest developments concerning the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and the legitimate and decisive responses of the Armed Forces of the country, Iran’s top diplomat praised the principled positions of the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament in supporting Lebanon's national unity.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled support for Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Araghchi termed maintaining and strengthening internal cohesion to confront conspiracies by external factors against the interests of Lebanese society ‘as necessities of the current sensitive circumstances.’

The Lebanese parliament speaker, for his part, briefed Araghchi on the latest situation of brutal attacks of the Zionist regime against Lebanon and dire consequences of the aggressive acts of occupying regime of Israel.

Destruction of the vital infrastructures of Lebanon and also forced displacement of Lebanese citizens from their regions are of the sinister goals of the Israeli regime, Nabih Berri underlined.

Araghchi and Berri emphasized the significance of strengthening and developing bilateral relations.

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