Araghchi calls for deeper Tehran-Caracas cooperation

Iran's ambassador to Venezuela briefed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday on the latest developments in the Latin American country, the status of Iranian nationals, and the state of bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Ali Chegeni presented a detailed report on the situation in Venezuela and the progress of joint cooperation during the meeting.

Araghchi, pointing to the background of strategic relations between Tehran and Caracas, stressed the need to maintain and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

No further details of the discussions were immediately released. Iran and Venezuela, both under heavy U.S. sanctions, have maintained close political and economic ties for years, cooperating in areas including energy, trade, and technology.

MNA