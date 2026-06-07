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Jun 7, 2026, 10:08 AM

At least 12 people wounded in Ohio shooting

At least 12 people wounded in Ohio shooting

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – At least 12 people were wounded in a shooting in Toledo, Ohio, and the search for suspects continues.

Two of the wounded people were in critical condition, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said.

Two people there were "probably shooting at each other," he added. The shooting occurred near the venue of the Old West End festival.

MNA

News ID 245101

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