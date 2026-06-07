Tens killed, injured during fresh Israel strikes on Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli air strike on the area of Saksakiyeh killed two and wounded 22, with three children and a woman among the injured. Warplanes also struck the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district and Deir Kifa in the Tyre district, where at least one person was killed.

Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Jibsheet and Abba in the Nabatieh area, according to field reports cited by al-Mayadeen.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warned last week that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon could derail the Pakistan-mediated peace negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

MNA