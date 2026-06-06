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Jun 6, 2026, 4:14 PM

Iran’s interior min. meets with SCO chief in Bishkek for talk

Iran’s interior min. meets with SCO chief in Bishkek for talk

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The visiting Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met and held talks with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev in Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and latest developments in the region in the wake of US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization issued four statements in support of Iran during the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran, the SCO chief said, adding, “We wish for peace to be established as soon as possible.”

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has arrived in Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to attend a ministerial meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member states on June 04.

MNA

News ID 245084
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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