Iran FM slams Israeli assassination of diplomats in Lebanon

What follows is the statement released by the Foreign Ministry of Iran on Friday, March 27:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the heinous crime of the murderous Zionist regime in attacking the residence of several Iranian diplomats in Lebanon.

This terrorist act, which has been planned and executed as part of the ongoing aggressive actions and crimes of this regime against the Iranian people, reflects the malevolent nature of the occupying regime and its intrinsic contradiction with fundamental legal and human norms, including the principle of the immunity of diplomats and the necessity of respecting the national sovereignty of the host country.

The terrorist action of the Zionist regime in assassinating Iranian diplomats is a clear example of organized terrorism and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of these dear individuals to their respected families and the Iranian nation. Iran will employ all legal and international capacities to pursue this crime and hold the bloodthirsty Zionist regime accountable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while honoring the memory of the noble martyrs Seyed Mohammad Reza Mousavi, Alireza Biazar, Majid Hassani Kandsar, Hossein Ahmadlou, Ahmad Rasouli, and Amir Moradi, reaffirms its commitment and promise to continue their proud path in safeguarding Iran’s security and national interests.

MNA