Explosion reported near Kharg Island in Persian Gulf: Report

There was not more information on the cause of the incident by the time this report was being translated and published byy Mehr.

Tehran-based Fars news agency reported that the explosion was reported to have taken place out of the Kharg Island.

Local people reported that the IRGC was defusing ammunition left from the US and Israeli regime aggression on the island earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that IRGC demining and defusing amos teams caused the controlled explosion and everything was under the control and there was nothing to worry about.

MNA