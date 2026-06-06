Satellite images show Iran destroys drone hangar at US base

According to the latest satellite image update, the drone hangar was destroyed following Iran's attacks on the US base in Kuwait.

After the US's aggressive attack on southern Iran and the violation of the ceasefire one more time, Tehran attacked the US bases in the origin. Following these attacks, American sources confirmed that the US military's drones were damaged.

According to the latest satellite image update, it was revealed that the US drone hangar at the Ali al-Salem Base in Kuwait was completely destroyed.

MNA