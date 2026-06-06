11 planes flee Kuwait space as Iran responds to US aggresion

Kuwait's airspace was closed for two hours from 4:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. (local time) as a precautionary measure following Iranian missile and drone attacks, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday.

American drones targeted two telecommunications towers in Qeshm and Sirik in the early hours of Saturday morning. In response, the IRGC Aerospace immediately targeted two US air bases Ali al-Salem and Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain with ballistic missiles.

A few days ago, Kuwait Airport suffered flight disruptions and material damage as a result of a malfanctioned US patriot interceptor.

According to Kuwait Airways, during this two-hour period today, 11 flights belonging to Kuwait Airways and Air Al Jazeera were diverted to Dammam and Riyadh airports in Saudi Arabia to ensure their safety.

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