Attack on Minab School blatant violation of international law

Following an emergency session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Switzerland, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, addressed the dimensions of the attack on a school in Minab in a post on the social media platform X, describing it as a serious violation of international law.

Referring to the attack on “Shajareh Tayyebeh” elementary school on February 28, 2026, Baghaei stated that the strike was carried out deliberately in two stages using Tomahawk missiles and, according to him, aimed at increasing civilian casualties.

He wrote: “The world must stand against this blatant violation of international law, human rights, and humanitarian law; this is only one of many instances of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed over the past 28 days against the Iranian people.”

The spokesperson also described the killing of students and teachers as a symbol of “brutality and inhumanity,” calling for legal action and accountability for those responsible.

The emergency meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council was held on Friday, March 27, 2026, to examine the dimensions of the incident.

In the same context, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in an online address, elaborated on the incident and urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of what he described as “widespread violations of human rights and humanitarian law.”

He stressed that the global community bears a “moral, legal, and human responsibility” to act and hold those responsible accountable.

MNA