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Jun 6, 2026, 4:27 PM

Gaza death toll reaches to 72,961 since Oct. 07, 2023: min.

Gaza death toll reaches to 72,961 since Oct. 07, 2023: min.

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that 72,961 Palestinians were martyred in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 07, 2023.

The number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli attack on the enclave stood at 173,092, the ministry stated.

The ministry announced in its daily statistical report that over the past 48 hours, the bodies of 5 martyrs, including 2 new martyrs, one martyr due to severe injuries, and one martyr whose body was pulled out from under the rubble, have been transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

During the same period, 49 people were injured as a result of the occupying Israeli regime's continued aggression.

A number of victims are still trapped under the rubble and in the streets, and rescue forces have not been able to reach them due to the field conditions.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire on October 11, the number of martyrs has reached 951, the number of injured has reached 2,984, and the number of recovered bodies has reached 782.

Also, the total number of martyrs since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023 has increased to 72,961 people, and the number of injured has increased to 173,092 people.

MNA/6851820

News ID 245085

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