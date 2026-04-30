  1. Politics
Apr 30, 2026, 6:27 PM

Iran FM Araghchi, Lebanon Parl. speaker Berri hold phone call

Iran FM Araghchi, Lebanon Parl. speaker Berri hold phone call

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s top diplomat strongly condemned the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime which have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of thousands of Lebanese people, the destruction of residential areas and Lebanese infrastructures, and also mass displacement of people of the country.

Araghchi briefed the Lebanese Parliament speaker on the negotiation process in Islamabad as well as issues of mutual interest during the phone call.

The Parliament speaker of Lebanon, for his part, condemned the repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime and stressed the necessity of increasing international pressure and taking necessary measures to hold this regime accountable for its actions.

Nabih Berri also expressed gratitude for the efforts made by Iran in support of Lebanon's just positions.

MNA

News ID 244118

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News